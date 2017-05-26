Cancer takes the life of a beloved favorite from the TV show “Dallas”

Jared Martin, a 75-year-old actor best known for his time on the TV series “Dallas,” has died.

Throughout his long career, Martin was a regular in film and television, including “The Love Boat” and “How the West Was Won.” Of all his parts, Martin’s 34 episodes on “Dallas” as Dusty Farlow is no doubt his most memorable. Though Farlow was only meant to be a temporary character, fan attention kept bringing Martin back over the years.

In an interview with a “Dallas” fan site, Martin explained his time on the series.

“They brought Dusty Farlow on to make goo-goo eyes at Sue Ellen [Linda Gray], become moderately involved with her, tempt her and then she basically remembered who she was and went back to J.R. [Larry Hagman],” Martin said, as published by the Hollywood Reporter.

After Martin’s character was killed, fans plead with producers to bring him back, and they listened.

“My agent said, ‘Get ready, they are going to bring you back,'” Martin said. “I said, ‘How? I’m dead.’ My agent says, ‘Oh, this is Hollywood, they will think of something.'”

According to Martin’s son, he died of pancreatic cancer.