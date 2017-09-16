Candace Cameron Bure reveals the one thing her husband hates about her job as an actress

Candace Cameron Bure’s husband and former hockey player Valeri Bure does not like to see her kiss other men on TV, the actress recently revealed at a “Fuller House” panel.

“He actually doesn’t watch anything that I do for that very reason. Because it is uncomfortable and I totally understand and respect it,” she explained. “He’s always held a position that, ‘I don’t want to ever tell you not to or stop you from your job,’ and all that, but he doesn’t want to watch and I respect that. And it’s the boundaries.”

However, Cameron Bure admitted she’s not a huge fan of the whole kissing part of her job either.





“I’ll be honest, I’m, like, I’m kind of over it in the sense that I don’t like that I keep kissing two different men! I’d like to stick with one guy,” she said about her on-screen love triangle with Scott Weinger (Steve) and John Brotherton (Matt) in the Netflix series. “Sometimes I’m doing my Hallmark movies and we’ve got a new guy in each movie. I’m getting more uncomfortable with it the older I’m getting. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to keep doing this!’”

While her husband may not love watching her act, Cameron Bure said, “He watched me on ‘The View.’ He likes to see me as myself, so he really liked watching me cohost on ‘The View’ because it was me. But he always gets a little weird when I’m acting because he’s like, ‘But that’s not my wife.’”

