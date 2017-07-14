Carrie Fisher has a last chance to win an Emmy after being posthumously nominated for her final TV role

Carrie Fisher, who never won an Emmy during her lifetime, has been nominated posthumously for her work on the Amazon comedy series “Catastrophe.”

The late actress was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Mia in the show, giving her a last chance to win an Emmy after having been nominated twice before in 2011 for her comedy special “Wishful Drinking” and in 2008 for her guest actress turn on “30 Rock.” Her character appears in five episodes, and the installment she was nominated for was film just a few days before her tragic passing in December.





“It was about as perfect a send-off to Fisher as you could ask for,” The Los Angeles Times’ Glenn Whipp said of the role, “particularly the episode’s last scene that found her character waxing poetic on her favorite (fictional) TV show: ‘My Children Are Schizophrenic.'”

“Very happy and sad and proud and messed up and delighted about our friend Carrie Fisher’s nomination,” “Catastrophe” star Sharon Horgan wrote on Twitter following the news of Fisher’s nomination.

Fisher, along with her mother Debbie Reynolds, who passed away one day after her, were the subjects of HBO’s documentary “Bright Lights,” which received two nominations for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking and Outstanding Directing for a Nonfiction Program.

