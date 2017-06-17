Carrie Fisher’s daughter and brother react to the new coroner’s report detailing her cause of death

On Friday night, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office revealed that Carrie Fisher passed away from more than a heart attack, adding that she also suffered from sleep apnea, heart disease and drug use. The late actress’s daughter Billie Lourd and brother Todd Fisher issued statements in response to the news.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it,” Lourd told PEOPLE. “She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases. She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases.”





“I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles,” she continued. “Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby.”

Lourd’s uncle reiterated her thoughts, saying, “We’re not enlightened. There’s nothing about this that is enlightening. I would tell you, from my perspective that there’s certainly no news that Carrie did drugs. I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs. If you want to know what killed her, it’s all of it.”

Fisher passed away suddenly in December after suffering from a heart attack while she was on an airplane. Her original death certificate released in January listed her cause of death as cardiac arrest.

