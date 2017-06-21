Carrie Fisher’s siblings issue statements in response to the late actress’s toxicology report

Following the release of Carrie Fisher’s toxicology report, which revealed that she had used cocaine within hours of her death and had traces of heroin and MDMA in her system, her siblings publicly gave their reactions to the news.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, her brother, Todd Fisher, noted that he wasn’t surprised by the results.

“I would tell you, from my perspective that there’s certainly no news that Carrie did drugs,” he said. “If you want to know what killed her, it’s all of it. Without her drugs, maybe she would have left long ago. I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs.”





Fisher’s half-sister Joely also shared her thoughts on the news, imploring fans to remember the actress fondly.

“She spent a lifetime well documenting her dance with demons. It’s a shame we can’t hear her own words regaling us with this final kick line,” she said. “Do not let this change the way you feel about my brilliant sister. She was a lot of things to a lot of people, but never a liar. She lived hard, let her rest. She is a hero for all those suffering from mental illness and drug addiction and once again she is controlling the narrative brilliantly.”

It seems that most fans are already following Joely’s advice, as Todd added, “We are touched by the outpouring and overwhelming support from her fans. The few negative comments are crushed by them, they come to her defense and allow us to rest.”

