Carson Daly shares the “goodbye” note his late mother wrote him nearly 20 years ago

Pattie Daly Caruso wrote a goodbye note to her son Carson Daly two decades prior to her death last month.

The “TODAY” host shared a photo of the note he found in his mother’s desk drawer from her battle with breast cancer 20 years ago.

“My sister & I just discovered this ‘goodbye’ letter Mom left in her desk drawer,” Daly wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the note. “It was written in the thick of her breast cancer battle. She clearly thought she might not make it. We never knew. This was 1998. She lived almost 20 years longer. ”





In the letter, Caruso wrote to Daly and his sister Quinn saying that she was “so proud” of them and told them to “take care of each other.”

“Each of you have brought me so much joy. Walk closely with God, and be faithful to his word,” she wrote. “Teach my grandchildren as you have been taught. Live each day and celebrate life. It is God’s greatest gift!”

She ended the emotional note with “know that I am with you always.”

Caruso died suddenly of a heart attack on Sept. 17.

