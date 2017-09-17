Casey Affleck’s divorce from Summer Phoenix is finalized with a private settlement

People is reporting that Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck is officially back on the market after finalizing his divorce from model and designer Summer Phoenix.

The documents obtained by People show that Affleck has agreed to pay child support for the pair’s two sons, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9.

RELATED: Kevin Hart apologizes to his family after cheating rumors surface

Initially, it appeared that the former couple would be battling it out in court to settle the spousal support matter — Phoenix requested it, but Affleck asked the court to block her request. However, TMZ reported the spousal support disagreement was settled in just four days. It was determined that the actor would be paying spousal support as a part of the settlement.





Casey Affleck is the brother of movie star/director Ben Affleck, while Summer Phoenix is the sister of actor Joaquin Phoenix.