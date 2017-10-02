Catch some of the footage from Tom Petty’s last performance at the Hollywood Bowl

Tom Petty, the rocker who formed The Heartbreakers in 1976, recently sold out shows across the United States on band’s 40th anniversary tour.

Petty’s last show from his 2017 tour with the Heartbreakers, which was intended to be his last, was at the Hollywood Bowl, September 25, 2017. Below are videos of that performance from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s 40th Anniversary Tour this summer.

“I Won’t Back Down” Hollywood, Sept. 25, 2017

“Free Fallin'”

“Learning to Fly”

“You Wreck Me/American Girl”



