Celebrate hunky Zac Efron’s 30th birthday with his hottest shirtless moments

30 years ago today, a total hunk was born.

On Oct. 18, hottie with a body Zac Efron turns the big 3-0 and to celebrate, we are taking a look back at some of his best shirtless moments.

One look at his Instagram and you know he is no stranger to taking it off for the camera. And fans are not complaining!

Excited to unleash the BEACH. Here’s a sneak peek at what we’ve got in store for you. Teaser trailer tomorrow! #BeingBaywatch A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Dec 7, 2016 at 11:55am PST

Oh hello, blue eyes.





Brody's back. Halloween pickups. #Baywatch #TeamNoSleep 📸: @david.desouza A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Nov 1, 2016 at 12:30pm PDT

Special delivery for The Rock #Baywatch A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Mar 15, 2016 at 8:48am PDT

Come on!

Nothing like a little #NinjaWarrior training to start the day. Months and months of training for this moment… Bring it on @therock let's do this ALL DAY baby! #Baywatch #nowiresneeded A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Mar 8, 2016 at 8:10am PST

Day-uummmmmm!

Honestly I have a hard time with paparazzi but s/o to this dude 🕶 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Mar 5, 2016 at 9:44pm PST

He’s got brains and brawn.

My friend taught me how to make skateboards. Stay tuned to find out how you can win one and help out an incredible charity. A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jun 11, 2014 at 10:16pm PDT

His Instagram truly is a gift for us all.