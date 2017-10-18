Rare People

Celebrate hunky Zac Efron’s 30th birthday with his hottest shirtless moments

30 years ago today, a total hunk was born.

On Oct. 18, hottie with a body Zac Efron turns the big 3-0 and to celebrate, we are taking a look back at some of his best shirtless moments.

One look at his Instagram and you know he is no stranger to taking it off for the camera. And fans are not complaining!

RELATED: Zac Efron claims he isn’t the most attractive member of his family. You be the judge.

Oh hello, blue eyes.


Brody's back. Halloween pickups. #Baywatch #TeamNoSleep 📸: @david.desouza

Special delivery for The Rock #Baywatch

Come on!

Day-uummmmmm!

Honestly I have a hard time with paparazzi but s/o to this dude 🕶

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

He’s got brains and brawn.

His Instagram truly is a gift for us all.

