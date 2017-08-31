Celebrities pay tribute to Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death

It’s been 20 years since the sudden and tragic death of Princess Diana, and tributes have been pouring in from celebrities across the globe — some of whom knew her personally.

“Today marks the 20th anniversary of the sad day when the world lost one of its most wonderful people, Princess Diana. I was lucky enough to get to know Diana, and wanted to share a few words to celebrate her life two decades on,” Richard Branson wrote in a heartfelt post on Virgin’s website.

Diana is greatly missed, but she lives on forever through her memorial fund & her wonderful children https://t.co/sYjFy8HPqF pic.twitter.com/qeBnb7MO2B — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) August 31, 2017

Elton John, who released a different version of his popular song “Candle in the Wind” to honor Diana shortly after her death, wrote on Twitter Thursday morning, “20 years ago today, the world lost an angel.”

Piers Morgan shared a couple of tweets, and in one of them, he wrote about his first encounter with the princess, in which he fell victim to her sharp wit.

First time I ever met Princess Diana. 'Ah,' she sighed, 'the man who thinks he knows me SO well…' pic.twitter.com/dqVErjSKRj — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 31, 2017

RIP Princess Diana.

The biggest star of them all. pic.twitter.com/JiTC3HtL7G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 31, 2017

Friday night, back in NY for the weekend (temp living in LA ugh) and as we were pre-gaming to go out we saw the news #Diana20 Devastated RIP — John Norris (@Jonnynono) August 31, 2017

Amazing its 20 yrs since the passing of Princess Di. I met her once when I was 6, we spoke about Thunderbirds. I still remember it #Diana20 — Oliver Phelps (@OliverPhelps) August 31, 2017

I can't believe it was 20 years ago! #PrincessDiana . Gone but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/b9vi8ryOz5 — The Royal Butler (@TheRoyalButler) August 31, 2017