Celebrities pay tribute to Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death

It’s been 20 years since the sudden and tragic death of Princess Diana, and tributes have been pouring in from celebrities across the globe — some of whom knew her personally.
“Today marks the 20th anniversary of the sad day when the world lost one of its most wonderful people, Princess Diana. I was lucky enough to get to know Diana, and wanted to share a few words to celebrate her life two decades on,” Richard Branson wrote in a heartfelt post on Virgin’s website.
Elton John, who released a different version of his popular song “Candle in the Wind” to honor Diana shortly after her death, wrote on Twitter Thursday morning, “20 years ago today, the world lost an angel.”
Piers Morgan shared a couple of tweets, and in one of them, he wrote about his first encounter with the princess, in which he fell victim to her sharp wit.
Remembering this inspiring woman today. This photo was taken at Kensington Palace. Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me. My assistant was in shock! We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea — I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry. I was nervous and didn't know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend. She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be. Rest In Peace #PrincessDiana. #TBT