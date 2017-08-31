Celebrities pay tribute to Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death
Carl Court/Getty Images
Rare People

Celebrities pay tribute to Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death

Article will continue after advertisement

It’s been 20 years since the sudden and tragic death of Princess Diana, and tributes have been pouring in from celebrities across the globe — some of whom knew her personally.

“Today marks the 20th anniversary of the sad day when the world lost one of its most wonderful people, Princess Diana. I was lucky enough to get to know Diana, and wanted to share a few words to celebrate her life two decades on,” Richard Branson wrote in a heartfelt post on Virgin’s website.

RELATED: How Elton John played through Diana’s death — with a little help from Richard Branson


Elton John, who released a different version of his popular song “Candle in the Wind” to honor Diana shortly after her death, wrote on Twitter Thursday morning, “20 years ago today, the world lost an angel.”

Piers Morgan shared a couple of tweets, and in one of them, he wrote about his first encounter with the princess, in which he fell victim to her sharp wit.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement