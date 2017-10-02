Celebrity chef tells President Trump how to do his job while saving lives in Puerto Rico

Celebrity chef José Andrés took to President Donald Trump’s favorite social medium to offer unsolicited advice on how he thinks the president should help Puerto Rico and the victims of Hurricane Maria.
On Sunday, Andrés, who has been working tirelessly on the hurricane-ravaged island to provide meals to the victims of Maria, offered advice to Trump in a series of tweets. Each tweet began the same way — “If I was @realDonaldTrump…” — and he would, then, proceed to offer advice on what he thinks the president should be doing or should have done to help the suffering citizens of Puerto Rico.
The Spanish-American chef offered advice on how to get food to hungry hurricane victims around the island:
He offered advice on when he thinks President Trump should have visited the unincorporated U.S. territory:
He offered advice on how not to attack a leader: in this case, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, with whom Trump has had an ongoing war of words:
He offered advice on how to keep hospitals and their employees going in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds:
He offered advice on how to react to the thousands of volunteers who are helping the island regain its footing:
He offered advice on what to do instead of attacking the media:
And, finally, he offered advice on how to utilize the country’s food truck resources to help feed the hungry:
While he had plenty of advice to offer the president, it’s yet to be seen whether or not President Trump will utilize any of André’s suggestions.
