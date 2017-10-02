Celebrity chef tells President Trump how to do his job while saving lives in Puerto Rico

Celebrity chef José Andrés took to President Donald Trump’s favorite social medium to offer unsolicited advice on how he thinks the president should help Puerto Rico and the victims of Hurricane Maria.

On Sunday, Andrés, who has been working tirelessly on the hurricane-ravaged island to provide meals to the victims of Maria, offered advice to Trump in a series of tweets. Each tweet began the same way — “If I was @realDonaldTrump…” — and he would, then, proceed to offer advice on what he thinks the president should be doing or should have done to help the suffering citizens of Puerto Rico.





The Spanish-American chef offered advice on how to get food to hungry hurricane victims around the island:

If I was .@realDonaldTrump I would give gas to the 2 bigger bakeries, fully functioning, so their trucks can deliver bread around the island — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

He offered advice on when he thinks President Trump should have visited the unincorporated U.S. territory:

If I was @realDonaldTrump I would be in Puerto Rico to lead no more than 2 days after the disaster…. — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

He offered advice on how not to attack a leader: in this case, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, with whom Trump has had an ongoing war of words:

If I was .@realDonaldTrump I would not Attack a leader that has work non stop for her people pic.twitter.com/EQaTjkMnTV — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

He offered advice on how to keep hospitals and their employees going in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds:

If I was .@realDonaldTrump I would make sure every single hospital had food to feed the employees working 24/7 to keep them going pic.twitter.com/urFKNpSLS9 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

He offered advice on how to react to the thousands of volunteers who are helping the island regain its footing:

If I was .@realDonaldTrump I will praise in a tweet the thousands of volunteers organizing on their own to contribute to the efforts pic.twitter.com/tuluT8hLDC — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

He offered advice on what to do instead of attacking the media:

If I was .@realDonaldTrump I will stop attacking the media, with their reporting keeps everyone inform actually helping fix satellites pic.twitter.com/QmdLHR39Z9 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

And, finally, he offered advice on how to utilize the country’s food truck resources to help feed the hungry:

If I was.@realDonaldTrump I would activate every Food truck in the country,create blocks of 10,centralize kitchen, 20k meals a day per block pic.twitter.com/ChShkup7Mq — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 1, 2017

While he had plenty of advice to offer the president, it’s yet to be seen whether or not President Trump will utilize any of André’s suggestions.

