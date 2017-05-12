Celebs showing off their physique have some people worried about “rib-cage bragging”

A scary beauty trend is flooding social media, and it’s called “rib-cage bragging.”

The trend consists of people being skinny enough to see their ribs or posing at an angle in which their rib cage can be easily seen.

Reflect and recharge 📍❤️🍒 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

The craze is inspired by models and celebrities who have been posting pictures saying “bikini ready” with their protruding ribs, which promotes unhealthy and unattainable looks, according to Cosmopolitan.





This isn’t the first time beauty trends have been alarming. In the past, people were striving to achieve a heroin chic, thigh gap, bikini bridge, ab cracks and thighbrows, according to Yahoo.

this is the stupidest thing ever, most people who suck in their stomach can get this "ribcage bragging" effect without being "super skinny" pic.twitter.com/ukf5jUSvD7 — t (@cynicty) May 10, 2017

So now #ribcagebragging is thing? 😳😳 — Jacquelyn Mbuya (@jackeembuya) May 11, 2017

To the women out here #ribcagebragging…🤚🏾it! That is not attractive at all! You need to eat something! #putsomemeatonthembones — Jamel Morrow (@FaShoJmo) May 10, 2017

Weekend ready wearing my new fav 👙 @amoreandsorvete #partner A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jul 1, 2016 at 11:51am PDT

Some Twitter users aren’t falling for this “beauty” movement and are continuing to promote self love.