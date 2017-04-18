Celine Dion dazzles as she honors the legendary Bee Gees

On Sunday night, CBS aired “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Bee Gees,” a tribute to the iconic ’70s pop group that was filmed in February, 2017. One of the evening’s performers was pop singer, Celine Dion.

Dion serenaded the crowd and Barry Gibb, the last surviving member of the Bee Gees. Gibb’s brothers and bandmates Robin and Maurice passed away in 2012 and 2003. Dion even traveled into the crowd as she sang her collaboration with the Bee Gees’, “Immortality.” The CBS performances comes twenty years after Dion first recorded the song for her fifth English language studio record, “Let’s Talk About Love.” The brothers Gibb wrote the song for Dion and performed it with her on the record.





Dion still incorporates “Immortality” into her live setlist.

Other tributes included Keith Urban and Pentatonix.