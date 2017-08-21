Céline Dion joins Hollywood in sharing heartfelt tributes to the “gentle and kind” Jerry Lewis

Céline Dion is going to miss her friend and fellow telethon participant, Jerry Lewis.
Following the news of his passing, Dion took to Facebook to express her grief and share her condolences with his family. She chose a beautiful picture of herself with Lewis to honor his memory.
“I’m very sad to hear about the passing of Jerry Lewis, and my thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. He was a beautiful man, who dedicated so much of his life to helping others in need….and what an incredible entertainer! I had the privilege of getting to know him when I participated in his telethons, and he was always so gentle and kind. Thank you Jerry, for all that you did, for so many! I love you… – Céline,” she wrote.
Lewis passed away on Aug. 20 in his home in Las Vegas. A statement tweeted by John Katsilometes indicated that he died of natural causes.
Celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Jim Carrey, Mark Hamill, Penn Jillette, William Shatner and Patton Oswalt were quick to post to social media to express their condolences, like Dion.
Lewis was 91 years old.