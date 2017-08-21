Céline Dion joins Hollywood in sharing heartfelt tributes to the “gentle and kind” Jerry Lewis

Céline Dion is going to miss her friend and fellow telethon participant, Jerry Lewis.

Following the news of his passing, Dion took to Facebook to express her grief and share her condolences with his family. She chose a beautiful picture of herself with Lewis to honor his memory.

“I’m very sad to hear about the passing of Jerry Lewis, and my thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. He was a beautiful man, who dedicated so much of his life to helping others in need….and what an incredible entertainer! I had the privilege of getting to know him when I participated in his telethons, and he was always so gentle and kind. Thank you Jerry, for all that you did, for so many! I love you… – Céline,” she wrote.





Lewis passed away on Aug. 20 in his home in Las Vegas. A statement tweeted by John Katsilometes indicated that he died of natural causes.

Celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Jim Carrey, Mark Hamill, Penn Jillette, William Shatner and Patton Oswalt were quick to post to social media to express their condolences, like Dion.

Jerry Lewis was a comic and philanthropic icon. I send love to his family today. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 20, 2017

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017

Goodbye to the real, no irony, king of comedy. pic.twitter.com/t7qEkDo4Sl — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis has passed on. I sincerely hope his afterlife is a warm, peaceful… …haven. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 20, 2017

We lost one of the great ones today…possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a gigan… https://t.co/Baob4Gn29E pic.twitter.com/dmkjsDlPHi — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2017

Lewis was 91 years old.