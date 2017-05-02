Céline Dion looked gorgeous in this jaw-dropping gown at her first-ever Met Gala appearance

Looking good, Céline Dion!

On Monday night, the singer made her first-ever appearance at the Met Gala and jaws dropped the second she hit the red carpet on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps.

The music veteran wore a gorgeous in a high-slit Versace gown and statement headpiece. Dion collaborated with Donatella Versace herself for the look during her debut. Versace has been known to dress the singer for many of her shows at her Las Vegas residency.





“She’s always been supporting me and I mean that in different ways,” Dion said of Versace according to PEOPLE. “Through her talent and when I was back on stage she helped me with her amazing work to literally support me after delivering twins [in 2010]. Three months [after giving birth] I was on stage and I did not look at all like I just had twins. I don’t know how she does it.”

Versace certainly did it again with this stunning look! She looked beautiful!