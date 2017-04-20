Céline Dion reveals how she talked to the late René Angélil before deciding to do the “Beauty and the Beast” remake

Celine Dion still needs René Angélil to make the big decisions in her life.

The singer just revealed that before she made the decision to sing on the new “Beauty and the Beast” remake album, she sought advice from her late husband’s spirit.

“I went and found one of the paintings that one of the fans gave me of my husband and I said, ‘Should I do this?’” she told The Sun. “And the answer I got back. I don’t want that to sound like ghostly or anything like that, but emotionally what I got back from that was, ‘You have nothing to lose.’”





RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are apparently “way more serious” than we thought

Before his death, Dion did everything she could to soak up Angélil’s knowledge.

“We talked a lot and I took notes every day,” she said. “I had my Post-its and my crayons and my book, and everything he wanted or questioned, or he thought of, I wrote it down.”

The two even planned his funeral together, which was held at Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica.

“I reassured him it was going to be done his way. He chose the songs at his funeral, the way he wanted it, everything to a T. And I respected that,” she said.

Angélil died in January 2016 after a battle with throat cancer. He and Dion were married for 22 years and had three children together.