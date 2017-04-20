Céline Dion reveals she has slept alongside her 6-year-old twins every night since losing her husband

Céline Dion and her boys are still grieving the loss of René Angélil.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Dion revealed that she and her youngest two sons, twins Eddy and Nelson, 6, have been coping by sleeping in the same bed every night.

“I organize myself to not feel lonely,” Dion said. “So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close.”

“When it’s time for them to say they want their room, their room’s ready. But we watch a lot of TV together. I’m discovering Disney,” she continued.





Though times have been tough for them, Dion shared that the boys are finding strength on their own.

“They’re really well, because I’m strong,” she said. “I’m sounding pretentious, but if I don’t show them the way, they will question it. ‘Papa is not coming back, but Papa is in your heart.’ ”

She shared that they also have their own bedtime ritual to say goodnight to their father.

“We kiss him every night,” Dion said. “We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture. Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky.”

René Angélil died in January 2016 after a battle with throat cancer. He and Dion were married for 21 years.