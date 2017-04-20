Céline Dion speaks out about the possibility of finding love again after losing her husband of 21 years

Céline Dion isn’t interested in looking for a new love anytime soon.

It’s been a little over a year since René Angélil passed away after a battle with throat cancer, and Dion simply isn’t ready to move on.

“Now it is definitely too soon for me. I am definitely in love with him, married to him,” she told The Sun. “He’s the love of my life. It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person.”

RELATED: The “Barefoot Contessa” has finally opened up about why she and her husband decided to never have children





Dion continued, “The love that I have for him, I live it every day. And as a woman, we do have emotions and feelings that come and go. And it’s always with him. When I sing, it’s with him. When I hug my kids, it’s for him and it’s with him. I took time to grieve and I’m still grieving.”

The singer shared that she thinks she will grieve her husband’s death for the rest of her life.

“I proved to René that he was there for me, and I’m going to be there for him, and I’m still there for him,” Dion said. “I took care of him the best way I could.”

She also gave fans a glimpse into the final conversation she had with her husband before his January 2016 death.

“When he passed, I stand by his side, and I said, ‘You know what, it’s OK, you know you didn’t deserve to suffer that much.’ He was cold. I said, ‘It’s enough, it’s enough of suffering. You gave so much, you don’t deserve that,'” she said. “I said, ‘I’m fine, the kids are fine, OK, everything is going to be OK. You taught me, you taught me well. I’m going to use it.’ And that’s what I do every day. So, René will never die.”