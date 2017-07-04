Céline Dion stripped down and gave fans a peek at her toned body in a racy nude Instagram pic

Looking good, Céline Dion!

On Tuesday, Vogue Magazine shared a racy nude photo of the songstress on their Instagram page. Dion, who oozes body-positive confidence in the stunning shot likely credits her toned body to the countless concerts and dance rehearsals. It’s hard to believe she’s the 49-year-old mother of three!

Despite the sizzling, attention grabbing pic, the lengthy caption mostly gave fans a glimpse into her concert wardrobe.

“Here’s a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current ‘mini-tour’ of Europe). She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers),” the caption read.

“Says Celine, ‘We have to make haute couture industrial.’ And, more enigmatically: ‘The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes.’ Which is to say: the haute couture, with all its fragility and handcraft, has to perform professionally for Ms. Dion,” the caption continued.

With or without the haute couture, Dion looks absolutely incredible!