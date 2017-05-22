Céline Dion’s 20th anniversary performance of “My Heart Will Go On” was the best part of the Billboard Music Awards

Céline Dion gave it her all at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Dion celebrated the 20th anniversary Sunday night of her hit single “My Heart Will Go On” from the 1997 award-winning film “Titanic.”

“Glee” alum Lea Michele introduced the performance and praised Dion for her poise and true talent.

Dion was first spotted center stage surrounded by gorgeous beads hanging from the ceiling as she sang her heart out. Dion looked angelic in a risk-taking white gown with high shoulder pads and a stunning plunging neckline.





True to her form, Dion hit every challenging note flawlessly and the entire audience was on their feet by the end of the performance.

Footage from the award winning film played in the background as she sang. Seriously, it gave us goosebumps too!

After the incredible performance, Dion waved to the cheering crowd.

“That was a moment right now!” host Ludacris said. “Make some noise for Céline Dion right now.”

Ahead of the performance, the official account for the BBMs tweeted a teaser to fans.

“Tonight we honor the 20th Anniversary of Titanic ❤️ with a performance of #MyHeartWillGoOn by @celinedion. #BBMAs,” the tweet read.

“It’s still number one! To be honest with you, it’s an honor,” Dion told Billboard ahead of the performance. “My husband always told me that I wanted to have a career as long as I sing my whole life. Twenty years later, I’m at the Billboard Awards and I was here last year singing ‘The Show Must Go On,’ receiving the Icon award — my son gave it to me, and it was pretty emotional. To be here, it’s still emotional, because I can still feel and see what happened last year.”

She totally nailed it!