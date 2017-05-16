Chad Michael Murray reveals the artwork he commissioned to celebrate his wife and new baby girl

Actor Chad Michael Murray took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the first photo of his new daughter with his wife, Sarah Roemer. In an article with PEOPLE, Murray shared only a small part of the picture of what he called “the purest form of love in the world.”
Our lives are made up of trillions of moments & sometimes we get lucky & capture one worth bringing to life for eternity… This is only a small part of the whole drawing(for privacy sake) but what the camera caught was the purest form of love in the world- A Mothers Love. @rashelle_stetman (incredible artist) used the photo and created a masterpiece(seen partially here) that I, in turn, gave my lovely Wife @rooeemer for Mother's Day. Sarah is the most incredible Mother I could have ever dreamed of to raise our kids with. Here is just a tiny morsel of the love she possesses as a mother. I am Blessed to spend every waking day with her. I can't thank @rashelle_stetman enough for the amazing work she did for us. A true artist. I spent the day pampering Sarah and not on my phone, thus why my Happy Mother's Day message came today instead of yesterday. To all the mothers in the world who truly love & who truly work to raise us up right- we love you all & thank you for every moment. #blessed #happymothersday #Family #Art #AMothersLove
“Our lives are made up of trillions of moments & sometimes we get lucky & capture one worth bringing to life for eternity…” Murray writes.
The artwork was commissioned and gifted to Roemer for Mother’s Day. Murray and his wife have been private about their two children, whose names have not been released. The couple previously welcomed a son in 2015.
“Sarah is the most incredible Mother I could have ever dreamed of to raise our kids with,” Murray writes. “Here is just a tiny morsel of the love she possesses as a mother.”