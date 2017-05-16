Chad Michael Murray reveals the artwork he commissioned to celebrate his wife and new baby girl

Actor Chad Michael Murray took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the first photo of his new daughter with his wife, Sarah Roemer. In an article with PEOPLE, Murray shared only a small part of the picture of what he called “the purest form of love in the world.”

“Our lives are made up of trillions of moments & sometimes we get lucky & capture one worth bringing to life for eternity…” Murray writes.

The artwork was commissioned and gifted to Roemer for Mother’s Day. Murray and his wife have been private about their two children, whose names have not been released. The couple previously welcomed a son in 2015.





“Sarah is the most incredible Mother I could have ever dreamed of to raise our kids with,” Murray writes. “Here is just a tiny morsel of the love she possesses as a mother.”