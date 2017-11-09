Charlie Sheen addresses the shocking accusation of raping a late child actor

Claims that Charlie Sheen had sex with the late Corey Haim when the former was 19 and the latter was 13 surfaced Wednesday afternoon, and Sheen has responded through a representative by denying it.

RELATED: Tabloid accuses Charlie Sheen of sex with an underaged Corey Haim

“Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations,” the Sheen representative said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The National Enquirer published a story Wednesday quoting Dominick Brascia, a friend of Haim’s. Brascia claimed that Haim once told him of a sexual encounter with Sheen while the two filmed the 1986 film “Lucas.”





Here is what Corey Haim looked like when Charlie Sheen raped him. pic.twitter.com/Y5eff9iqYr — Joe Biden Time (@joe_biden_time) November 8, 2017

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas,’” Brascia told the Enquirer. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Brascia went on to say that Haim also told him of a second sexual encounter with Sheen when he was in his 20s.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again. He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser,” he said.

The Enquirer also cited an unnamed “Sheen confidant,” who said that Sheen admitted to a sexual relationship with Haim but said it was consensual.

Another unnamed source said Haim was “so confused by the sexual encounter he believed, like so many victims, he was ‘in love’ with his abuser.”

Social media was abuzz this afternoon, sharing screenshots of Sheen’s divorce proceedings in 2005.

Sheen’s ex-wife Denise Richards said in those documents that she was disturbed by what she perceived as Sheen’s viewing of underage gay pornography.

I think everyone should be aware of Charlie Sheen's divorce papers in light of the Corey Haim rape allegations circulating. pic.twitter.com/cXvmyp63QJ — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 8, 2017

Now that Charlie Sheen allegations coming out, I’ll share connective thread: death threats. I️ offered to donate my journalistic fee to a child actor to go public against Sheen; his response was the fear too great. That the abuser has a public history of such threats. See below. pic.twitter.com/cxlpLQUag7 — Mandy Stadtmiller (@mandystadt) November 8, 2017

Corey Feldman, a fellow child star and close friend of Haim’s, told the Hollywood Reporter last year that Haim was sexually abused at the age of 11.

“Corey, his was direct rape, whereas mine was not actual rape,” Feldman said. Five years before, Feldman named pedophilia as “the big secret” in Hollywood.

“I can tell you that the No. 1 problem in Hollywood was and is and always will be pedophilia. That’s the biggest problem for children in this industry […] It’s the big secret,” he said at the time, according to ABC News.

Haim died of a drug overdose in 2010 at the age of 38.