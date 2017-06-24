Charlie Sheen is being sued by another ex-girlfriend with a major allegation about their love life

One of Charlie Sheen’s ex-girlfriends has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the actor alleging that he exposed her to HIV and then talked her out of taking antiretroviral drugs.

While the lawsuit doesn’t mention Sheen or the woman explicitly by name, it does describe the defendant as having learned he was HIV positive in 2011 and then giving national TV interviews about his HIV status on November 17, 2015, and June 21, 2016. Sheen learned he was HIV positive in 2011, publicly revealed the news on November 17, 2015 and gave an update on June 21, 2016. The plaintiff is identified as “Jane Doe” and described as a “Russian émigré.”





The plaintiff allegedly met Sheen in 2015 and asked him if he had any sexually transmitted diseases, to which he told her he was “fine.” They later had unprotected relations. She claims Sheen told her he was HIV positive afterwards and gave her two two pills to prevent transmission.

Later on, when she accused him of exposing her, Sheen reportedly told her that he was “noble” by even letting her know at all because it was “none of [her] fucking business.” He also tried to convince her that the additional medication she had been given by doctors was unnecessary.

“This is more about […] not if, but when you do come down with this [HIV], that we’re together and at least we have each other,” the suit quotes him as telling her.

This is the second time Sheen has been sued for allegedly exposing an ex to HIV.

