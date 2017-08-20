Check out where the “Saved by the Bell” cast is now, 28 years to the day after the premiere

The Classic ’90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell” premiered 28 years ago today, and you won’t believe what the cast looks like now! A lot has changed in nearly three decades, so here’s what the gang is up to now:

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris)

After “Saved by the Bell,” Gosselaar went on to star in “NYPD Blue” and “Franklin & Bash,” with a guest role on “CSI.” Last year, he took on the main role in the FOX series “Pitch,” but the network canceled the show after just one season. In 2011, he divorced wife Lisa Ann Russell, with whom he shares two children. A year later, he married Catriona McGinn and went on to have two more children with her.





Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski)

When her tenure on “Saved by the Bell” ended, Thiessen landed a role on “Beverly Hills, 90210” and went on to star in several television films. In 2001, she turned down the chance to replaced Shannen Doherty on “Charmed,” and a year later she starred in the Woody Allen-directed “Hollywood Ending.” She married actor Brady Smith in 2005, and they now have two children together.

Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater)

Lopez has all but given up acting since starring on “Saved by the Bell.” He did a short stint on “Nashville” and made an appearance in “Honey 2,” but other than that, he’s stuck to hosting. He’s the host of “Extra” and hosted the MTV shows “America’s Best Dance Crew” and “MTV’s Top Pop Group.” Lopez married Ali Landry in 2004, but their marriage was annulled two weeks later after it became evident that he had cheated on her during his bachelor party. In 2012, he married Courtney Mazza, and they have two children together.

Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano)

Following “Saved by the Bell,” Berkley went on to guest star on “The L Word” and “CSI: Miami” before competing on “Dancing with the Stars.” She starred in a few Broadway and Off Broadway productions and played small parts in a plethora a films, including the sequel to the cult classic “Donnie Darko,” “S. Darko.” In 2006, she created an online self-help program for teen girls called Ask Elizabeth. She’s married to Greg Lauren, with whom she shares a son.

Dustin Diamond (Samuel ‘Screech’ Powers)

Diamond seems to have continued to find himself in trouble after “Saved by the Bell” ended. He released his own sex tape titled “Screeched: Saved by the Smell,” though he later claimed the man in the video was not him. In 2007, he was a cast member on the fifth season of “Celebrity Fit Club.” Three years ago, he was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon after allegedly stabbing a man with a switchblade at a bar. He was arrested a year later for carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. In 2016, he was arrested again after violating his probation.

Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle)

Voorhies has appeared in several television shows and soap operas since “Saved by the Bell,” including “Days of Our Lives” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.” In 1995, she guest starred on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “Family Matters.” She also appeared on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” twice. Voorhies married Miguel Coleman in 1996, but they divorced in 2004. Ten years later, she married Jimmy Green after dating him for a year, but they filed for divorce after six months of marriage.

