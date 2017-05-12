Chelsea Handler makes her own edits to the infamous Steve Harvey memo

Chelsea Handler has a different approach to the Steve Harvey news.

Handler tweeted from the official Twitter for her Netflix series “Chelsea,” tweeting “Thanks a lot, @IAmSteveHarvey. Chelsea took your letter and ran with it.”

Thanks a lot, @IAmSteveHarvey. Chelsea took your letter and ran with it. pic.twitter.com/O5G9qHwCAL — Chelsea (@Chelseashow) May 12, 2017

The edited memo, now attributed to Handler, makes it clear that she only wants people to approach her while she’s getting ready for her show if they are supplying her with drugs.

“I am seeking more free time for me [to drink] throughout the day,” Handler writes.





Perhaps Harvey, who admitted he “should’ve handled [the memo] a little bit differently,” could probably learn from Handler, even if it’s just to deal with Chunk.