Cher is at a loss for words in the wake of her ex-husband Gregg Allman’s sudden passing

Cher took to Twitter Saturday to express her shock at the untimely death of her second husband and co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band, Gregg Allman.

“IVE TRIED…WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI,” she tweeted following the news of his death. “FOREVER, CHOOCH.”

IVE TRIED…

WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI💔

FOREVER,

CHOOCH💋 — Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017

RELATED: Fans of The Allman Brothers Band are mourning the sudden loss of a true legend

The musical pair married just three days after Cher’s divorce from her first husband, Sonny Bono, was final. They were married for just nine days in 1975 before she filed for divorce due to Allman’s drug and alcohol abuse problems. However, he won her heart again within a month after the couple discovered that Cher was pregnant.





In 1976, Cher and Allman welcomed their son Elijah Blue into the world. By 1979, the couple divorced for the final time.

Despite not working out as husband and wife, they continued to remain close friends and co-parents to their child.

Allman passed away peacefully in his Savannah, Georgia, home at the age of 69. While a cause of death is not immediately clear, he had previously been diagnosed with hepatitis C and had a liver transplant in 2010.

RELATED: Cher proved age ain’t nothing but a number with this over-the-top Billboard Music Awards performance