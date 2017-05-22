Cher proved age ain’t nothing but a number with this over-the-top Billboard Music Awards performance

BELIEVE LIVE IN BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, AMEN CHER! pic.twitter.com/8Xwh9LJYwP — bianca (@rayofciccone) May 22, 2017

Cher’s still got it after all of these years!

On Sunday night, the singer took to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards and gave everyone a performance of a lifetime. Cher was awarded the ICON Award this year and to celebrate, she brought back many of the over-the-top costumes from her days on tour. At 71 years old, she can still rock them!

The icon started returned to the stage after a 15 year hiatus and kicked things off with her smash hits, “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.”





She stunned fans with her risk-taking costume choices that included a sliver slinky dress and pasties and her classic sheer body suit, black leather jacket and big, big hair!

When she accepted the award, Cher didn’t use her platform to bash President Trump as suspected. Instead, she graciously accepted and opened up to the audience.

“Thank you. So, I wanted to do what I do since I was 4 years old, and I’ve been doing it for 53 years. That is not an applause thing; I’m 71 yesterday!” she told the crowd. “I want to thank my mom because when I was really young, my mom said, ‘You’re not gonna be the smartest, you’re not gonna be the prettiest, you’re not gonna be the most talented, but you’re gonna be special.’ I’ve had so much help. I just have to say that I think that luck has so much to do with my success. I think it was mostly luck and a little bit of something thrown in.”

This was truly iconic.