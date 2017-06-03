Cher says goodbye to ex-husband and music legend Gregg Allman as he is laid to rest

Southern rock legend and co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band Gregg Allman was laid to rest in Macon, Georgia, on Sunday. Among those who attended the funeral was his ex-wife, Cher.

The singer was spotted entering the small chapel to attend the private service, which was only open to friends and family. Hours before the service, Cher tweeted out that she had spent time with Allman’s children, one of whom is also her child.

“Gregory’s children are AMAZING. We Spent hard day,Then went 2 Gregory house.We reminisced & watched [the sunset],” she wrote. “I’m so proud of em…THEY’RE ALLMANS.”





Allman and Cher were briefly married in the 1970s and share son Elijah Blue. At the age of 69, the musician passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia, of complications from liver cancer last week. Just a month earlier, he had canceled his 2017 tour dates out of health concerns. In addition to Elijah Blue, he leaves behind four other children.

On Friday, Cher spoke of his character, noting that he was “a kind, loving man.”

