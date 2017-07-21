Chester Bennington tackled depression and his “therapeutic” album in the final interview before his death

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington tragically died Thursday after committing suicide. Bennington was open about his struggle with depression and didn’t stray from the heavy topic in what is believed to be his final interview.

He told interviewer Will Laving that he came to a crossroads in his fight:

I came to a point in my life where I was like, “I can either just give up and fucking die or I can fucking fight for what I want.” And I chose to fight for what I wanted. I wanted to have good relationships. I wanted to love the people in my life. I wanted to enjoy my job.





“I wanted to enjoy being a dad and having friends and just getting up in the morning. Because that was a struggle for me,” he added.

Bennington explained that the most recent Linkin Park album, “One More Light,” was not only “personal,” but “very therapeutic” to write.

He also revealed that the intimate album delved into the parts of their lives usually hidden from everyone else and that he was emerging from “the darkest time” of his life when they began working on it.

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s final interview was obtained by The Mirror.