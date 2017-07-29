Chester Bennington’s longtime bandmate shared a note with fans one week after his friend’s death

On July 20, 2017, the world learned the shocking news of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington’s passing. Today, one week after his tragic death, Bennington’s fellow Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda shared a meaningful note with fans on Instagram.

“One week. Feels like forever. I’m here for a couple updates,” Shinoda wrote on Instagram on Friday, July 28. Shinoda took a moment to thank fans for respecting the band’s privacy following Bennington’s death. He also provided a link to a special new page on the Linkin Park website dedicated to providing fans with links to support services for those experiencing suicidal thoughts or going through a time of crisis.





Shinoda also took a moment to ask fans to please avoid “scumbag bootleggers and opportunists” who will take advantage of Bennington’s death to turn a profit by selling merchandise. He directed fans to the Linkin Park official store on the band’s website, where they can be sure any purchase is going straight to the band.

Additionally, Shinoda directed fans to musicforrelief.org if they want to donate to an organization close to Bennington’s heart. Music For Relief was founded by Linkin Park in response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami. According to the organization’s website, “MFR has organized benefit concerts, online auctions, and events with multi-platinum musicians and celebrities to help rebuild and donate supplies to people in need. Music for Relief has also planted over 1.3 million trees to help reduce climate change.”

Bennington was found at his home in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that he reportedly committed suicide by hanging. The tabloid reported at the time that Bennington had struggled with drugs and alcohol for years. He was married and had six children. He was only 41 years old.