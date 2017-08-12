Chester Bennington’s widow shares the heartbreaking question their daughter asked after his passing

On Saturday, Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda took to Twitter to share the absolutely heartbreaking question their 6-year-old daughter Lily asked in the wake of the Linkin Park front man’s tragic passing.

“Lily asked me this morning…’IS DADDY ON TOUR IN OUR HEARTS?'” she tweeted. “Yes, my sweet baby he is.”

Bennington shared Lily, her twin Lila and their 11-year-old son Tyler with his wife before taking his own life on July 20, what would have been his close friend Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday. The singer also left behind three other children from previous relationships.





“One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their Daddy. We had a fairytale life, and now, it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy,” Talinda shared in a statement after her husband’s death. “How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left. I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive.”

It seems fans are honoring their wishes, as one reportedly paid her lunch bill on Friday because they had loved Bennington’s music so much.

“Thank you to the mystery person who just bought my lunch,” the widow shared on Twitter. “I went to pay & was told someone who loved my husband got my bill.”

