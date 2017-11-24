“Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines reportedly have their eye on a return to TV after their hit HGTV show comes to an end following its fifth season.





According to reports, the couple has met with at least one outlet to pitch a new series after insisting they simply needed more time to themselves. They had reportedly been clashing with HGTV before deciding to call it quits on their series due to their insistence on featuring products from their Magnolia Market line on “Fixer Upper.”

“They kept insisting on showing things with the Magnolia label, even though Scripps does not have a partnership with them on that stuff,” a source said. “This isn’t how business is done with Scripps. You have to come to some arrangement if you want to show your products on your HGTV show.”

RELATED: Here’s your first look at Chip Gaines new shaved head look

However, the Gaineses contract with Scripps, HGTV’s parent company, may forbid them from doing another home improvement show with another network. Therefore, it’s been speculated that they have a different type of show in mind, but it’s unclear if they’ve been pitching a whole new series or just a one-time special.

“They’ve got to be pitching something in another format—maybe a talk show or something like that,” a source said.

In September, the couple announced they’d be ending “Fixer Upper,” which first aired in 2014, after the current season, saying in a statement, “It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that Season 5 of ‘Fixer Upper’ will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen.”

In response to questions about their future plans, Brock Murphy, the director of public relations for Magnolia Market, said, “Chip and Jo’s decision to leave ‘Fixer Upper’ is truly just based on their wanting to catch their breath for a minute—to rest, refresh, and spend even more time with their family and growing businesses. It is not based on anything related to Discovery-Scripps, or anything else that has been falsely reported.”

The couple has reiterated multiple times that they decided to take a break from TV in order to “catch their breath.”

RELATED: Fans rush in early to make sure they don’t miss Chip and Joanna’s Target line