Chip and Joanna Gaines fire back at rumors “Fixer Upper” is ending due to security issues

After Chip and Joanna Gaines chose to end their hit HGTV show “Fixer Upper” after its upcoming fifth season, rumors began swirling that security concerns contributed to the decision — and now the couple is slamming those reports.

Chip and Joanna’s decision to leave ‘Fixer Upper’ is “truly just based on wanting to catch their breath for a minute; to rest, refresh, and spend even more time with their family and growing businesses,” a representative for the stars said. “It is not based on concerns for their family’s safety or anything else people might read. They were very open and honest about their reasoning behind this decision when they first shared the announcement.”





“Fixer Upper” premiered in 2013, showing the Gaines using their company Magnolia Homes to renovate dozens of houses with Joanna designing the remodels and Chip overseeing the construction. Last month, they announced their decision to end the show, citing a need for them to “catch [their] breath for a moment.”

“This has been an amazing adventure! We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show,” they explained in a blog post on their website. “We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause.”

The couple, however, has promised they’re still committed to doing home renovations in their hometown in Texas, despite their show ending. Additionally, they’ll be releasing a new home-decor line with Target.

