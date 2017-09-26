Chip and Joanna Gaines just shared news no “Fixer Upper” fan wants to hear

The hit HGTV series “Fixer Upper” is going to come to an end after season five.

Chip and Joanna Gaines made the announcement that they will put an end to their show on their official blog on Tuesday.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”





The news definitely comes to as a shock to fans who have been following the couple’s rennovation show for the last few years.

“Fixer Upper” premiered in May 2013 and became the highest-rated series for the network. The success has led to other adventures for the couple including their retail compound Magnolia Market, New York Times bestselling books and a restaurant opening soon. The family has remained humble throughout the experience.

“We want to take this time to really say thank you, from the bottom of our hearts for letting our family to become part of your family,” Chip said. “Thank you, we can’t wait to see what’s next!”

Season 5 of “Fixer Upper” will premiere in November.

