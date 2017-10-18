Chip and Joanna Gaines respond to rumors that they are expecting their fifth child

Don’t start planning for a baby shower just yet: Chip and Joanna Gaines are finally responding to the rumor that they are pregnant with their fifth child.

The designers responded to rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight following their announcement that they are ending “Fixer Upper” after season 5.

“There’s so many [rumors], even leading up to it — I had this skincare line, so I’m leaving. It made it look like I was doing my own thing and Chip didn’t even know about it. That was just a big rumor,” Joanna said. “That our marriage is on the rocks … I was pregnant. Its funny when you start hearing this stuff. I was like, ‘I guess people can just make stuff up.'”





Despite all of the gossip, the couple said they are “loving every minute” of wrapping up their HGTV series, but they have not ruled out the idea of coming back to TV in the future.

“We really don’t know [if this is the end of us on TV]. I feel hopeful for whatever it is,” Joanna said. “We have a real-life business on the ground in Waco, Texas, and we are opening a restaurant in January and February. There are lot of things, we just got to get on the ground and be a really big part of that as these things are kind of still going.”

For fans who want even more of the Gaines couple can check out Chip’s new book, “Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff.”

“[Readers will learn] that it wasn’t easy. There was not a single, easy thing about it, lots of late nights. We put in tons and tons of hard work, even as we were bringing our family along on this journey,” Chip shared. “I just wanted it to be authentic and sincere, and I know that this journey for us has been just that.”