Chip Gaines is opening up about his own life’s fixer upper moments

Chip Gaines, one-half of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” just announced a new book to be released this fall. The book is entitled “Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff,” according to Today.com. Gaines announced the book on his Instagram.

“I’ve done so many dumb things in my day that I had enough material to write a book…so I did!” Gaines wrote on Instagram.

While the official release date and cover have yet to be released, Gaines’ description of the book on Magnolia Market gives some details about what readers can expect. The website says that the reader will “walk alongside [Gaines] as he relives some of his craziest antics and the lessons learned along the way.” The website also says the book is perfect for “anyone looking to succeed not only in business but more importantly in life.”



