Chloe Grace Moretz answers to complaints that her new film ad was body-shaming people

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz apologized after promotional material released for her upcoming animated film was accused of body shaming women.

This Chloe Moretz cartoon also seems, uh, questionable pic.twitter.com/93ieRc9JnQ — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 25, 2017

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Moretz, 20, said she talked to producers for the film “Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs” about a billboard that appeared last week at the Cannes Film Festival.

The ad showed a tall, thin woman in red heels standing next to a shorter, heavier version of herself holding her heels, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The tagline promoted a Snow White who was no longer beautiful, according to the newspaper.





Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

Social media users criticized the ad Wednesday and Moretz apologized, saying she stands behind the film’s script. She said the film held a powerful message for young women.

The film’s company, South Korea-based Locus Creative Studios, did not immediately return an email seeking comment, the Hollywood Reporter reported.