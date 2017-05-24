Chris Cornell’s closest friends and family have gathered together to say goodbye

Chris Cornell’s family is preparing to say their final goodbyes.

According to TMZ, the Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman was cremated on Tuesday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Cornell’s brother Peter, widow Vicky and friends Linda Pamone and singer J.D. King were among the small group of mourners on Tuesday. A private funeral for the singer will be held on Friday, and his ashes will be buried. The tabloid reports that fans will be allowed to visit the grave site following the private service.





The cemetery is reportedly gearing up for a big crowd on Friday.