Chris Cornell’s daughter sings a moving rendition of “Hallelujah” in honor of her late father and Chester Bennington

Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter, Toni Cornell performed a gorgeous tribute to her father on the Aug. 4 segment of ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Cornell sang a moving rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” alongside the band OneRepublic. The performance was a celebration of the lives of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington, who both unexpectedly died earlier this year. The two musicians were close friends and passed away a mere two months apart of each other.

“Chester sang this at Chris’ funeral, and this is arguably one of the greatest songs written in the last 50 years,” OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder said of the song “Hallelujah.” “It’s a very special song to us, and I think to most people and especially to Toni [Cornell] as well.”

“It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them,” Toni Cornell said on “Good Morning America.”

As Cornell and Tedder began to sing “Hallelujah,” a camera panned over the crowd to show fans holding up their own tributes to Cornell and Bennington. Many people had tears in their eyes as Cornell sang the emotional lyrics to a legendary song in honor of her father and Bennington.