Chris Cornell’s daughters and widow pen tear-jerking letters to the late singer after Father’s Day

On Monday, Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky and daughters Toni, 12, and Lillian, 16, shared the heartbreaking letters they wrote to the late singer following their first Father’s Day without him.

“Daddy, Let me start by saying how much I love you and how much you mean to me,” Toni wrote on Cornell’s Facebook page. “You are my idol, someone I’ve always looked up to. You were always there for me. You pushed me forward every day, and you still do.”

She went on to describe how her father was always there for her, recounted one of her favorite memories with him and explained that she and Cornell both shared a love of the arts — something Toni called their “special connection.”





RELATED: Chris Cornell’s bandmates honor him in the sweetest way, just weeks after his suicide

“I know you are still here, and the warmth I feel beneath the cold, is you. YOU ARE THE BEST FATHER IN THE WHOLE WIDE WORLD,” she wrote. “I love you and miss you so, Daddy. You deserve your own day to be celebrated because you are the best dad anyone could ever have.”

Cornell’s daughter Lillian added to her half-sister’s post, writing,

Papa, A couple summers ago we were biking around Central Park and you told me that there aren’t many truly good people in the world, but that I was one of the few. You always had such firm confidence and pride in what I did, and your warmth and love inspired me to do my best. Now more than ever, I want to live my life to help others as you did. I want to continue to make you proud. Toni, C and I promise to survive, persevere and thrive, as we’ve always done. I’m so proud to be your baby, I love you more than words can say and I will miss you forever.

Lastly, the singer’s wife Vicky paid tribute to her late husband, calling him her “sweet love.”

“You are missed so very much,” she wrote. “Perhaps if you had not been the most amazing daddy always giving all your attention and love it would not be so excruciatingly hard. You gave with all your heart and it makes the void so much more painful. We don’t know how to be without you. I’m trying though for you and for our beautiful children. We love you most!”

RELATED: Chris Cornell’s toxicology report is released, and his wife has an emotional response to the results