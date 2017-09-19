Chris Cornell’s family continues his legacy through charity work

Chris Cornell’s wife Vicky and daughter Toni are maintaining the late rocker’s legacy by continuing his charity work.

The mother and daughter traveled to Greece earlier this month to check in on the refugee camp their charity group has been helping.

“Chris and Vicky launched the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation five years ago to help support vulnerable children,” a spokesperson for the family told PEOPLE. “Last spring, before Chris passed, he and Vicky toured the Eleonas refugee camp to educate themselves on the plight of the world’s most at-risk children and their families. This hasn’t stopped since Chris’ passing, and Vicky vowed that she and her family would keep the promise and continue the philanthropical work they started in 2012.”





Heartening to see work that's gone into Kara Tepe in Lesvos @theIRC & partners ensure refugees live in dignity as they wait on asylum claims pic.twitter.com/U0fHtphzCC — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) September 13, 2017

In addition to the work with refugees, the family launched a music therapy program in Cornell’s hometown of Seattle that aids children and families who have experienced trauma.

“This is just the beginning, as the family is currently in the process partnering up with other great non-profits to continue to honor Chris’s legacy,” the spokesperson said.

Cornell died in May following a concert in Detroit. He is survived by his wife, daughter Toni and son Christopher, as well as a daughter, Lily, from a previous marriage.