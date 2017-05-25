Chris Cornell’s fans aren’t going to like the latest claims about his ongoing death investigation

Chris Cornell was possibly taking more than Ativan the night of his death.

Earlier this week, a friend of Cornell spoke out about the night of his death and described the late singer as acting “high” and “fucked up” during his final Detroit concert on May 17.

“Chris was out of character from note 1 of the show. I’ve never heard or seen him that way before, at least if we did not cancel a show,” Cornell’s tour manager Ted Keedick said.

Following the show, Cornell was found dead in his hotel room. An initial autopsy ruled his death as a suicide by hanging. He was 52 years old.

According to TMZ, Cornell was found with “fresh track marks on his arm.” He reportedly struggled with drug abuse in his past and investigators into his death said the marks were “obvious.” The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office is awaiting a full toxicology report to rule out any possible drugs in his system.

A private funeral for the rocker will be held on May 26. Fans will be allowed to visit his grave site following the private service at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in California.