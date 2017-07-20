Chris Cornell’s widow mourns the loss of her dear friend Chester Bennington

Shortly after news broke of the suicide of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, Vicky Cornell — the widow of Bennington’s friend, Chris Cornell — paid tribute.

The Bennington and Cornell families are very close, and have both been rocked by suicide in recent months Bennington performed at Cornell’s funeral, shortly after his death in late May from a suicide. Cornell took to Twitter to pay tribute to her fallen friend.

“Just when I thought my heart couldn’t break any more…..I love you T,” she wrote on Thursday.

Bennington was found in his Los Angeles home on Thursday, dead from an apparent suicide by hanging.

Hours before her tribute to Bennington, Cornell thanked her late husband’s fans who honored him on his 53rd birthday.

