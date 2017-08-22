Chris Martin of Coldplay surprises a fan with a terminal illness at her pizza parlor

Coldplay singer Chris Martin stopped at a Chicago pizza parlor to give a fan with a terminal illness the surprise of her life — and invited her to see a Coldplay concert in an unforgettable way.

Heidi Hernandez is a 17-year-old with primary sclerosing cholangitis. Chicago’s ABC7 reports that she was diagnosed at age 3 and had a liver transplant at age 9, but the disease returned anyway.

Her new liver is also showing signs of failure, and Hernandez has been additionally diagnosed with hepatitis autoimmune. Her survival requires a second liver, at the least.





Coldplay’s music has been instrumental to her ongoing recovery, she says.

And that’s why Hernandez’s manager at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria reached out to fellow Chicago native Chance the Rapper, who read her story and arranged for tickets for Hernandez to see Coldplay when the band comes to Chicago this week.

But Chris Martin took it up a notch. As the two met and took selfies, he invited her to fly to Seattle and see Coldplay from front-row seats, joined by her boyfriend and her manager at the pizzeria!