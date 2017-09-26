Chris Pratt just took an online quiz to see if he’s Chris Pratt — and he apparently isn’t

Apparently, Chris Pratt really doesn’t know himself as well as he thinks he does, if this online quiz is accurate.

The “Jurassic World” actor took a quiz on Sept. 24 called “Which Famous Chris Are You?,” and though he probably thought he would get himself, Pratt wound up getting Chris Evans as the “Famous Chris” he most closely identifies with.

Pratt took to Twitter with a screenshot of the results soon after.

“Dude I suck a quizzes,” he wrote alongside the results.

Dude I suck at quizzes pic.twitter.com/9n2P2ayIH8 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 25, 2017

Things got even better when Chris Evans chimed in adding, “What do you mean? You aced it.”

What do you mean? You aced it. https://t.co/wWPPUgaKwK — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 25, 2017

Better luck next time, buddy.