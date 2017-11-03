Chrissy Teigen made this server’s day in a huge way — and we’re a little bit jealous

A Centerville, Ohio, waitress who served Chrissy Teigen last week received the largest tip of her career thus far.

“She walked in with all her glam,” Outback Steakhouse waitress Mikayla Scott told Dayton.com. “I was so nervous I was going to do something wrong.”

Scott said Teigen, her daughter, Luna, and about four others were seated in her section at the steakhouse just before closing on Oct. 27.

Teigen, the wife of singer John Legend, a Springfield, Ohio, native, ordered a glass of Pinot Grigio and a list of appetizers that included a Steakhouse Quesadilla and Outback’s famed Bloomin’ Onion.





“‘You have to take this away from me,’” Scott recalled Teigen saying. “‘I am going to eat it all.’”

At one point, Legend and his father, Ron Stephens came, picked up baby Luna and left to meet friends at nearby Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Scott said.

Teigen, who ordered a crispy chicken sandwich for her meal, is on record as a big fan of the Australian-themed chain restaurant’s Bloomin’ Onion.

Earlier this year, the “Lip Sync Battle” star and foodie got a private lesson on how to make the appetizer from an Outback chef, according to People magazine.

She and Legend documented the experience on social media.

It's bloomin A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT