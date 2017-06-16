Chrissy Teigen opens up about her postpartum depression diagnosis

Supermodel, New York Times best-selling author and host of “Lip Sync Battle” Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter and Glamour Magazine in March to open up about her struggle with postpartum depression (PPD) and anxiety.

❤ Thank you, @glamourmag, for helping me discuss my postpartum depression with your readers. https://t.co/zIxKDWGuTt — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 6, 2017

In a personal essay for Glamour, Teigen revealed that she was diagnosed with the disorders following the birth of her daughter, Luna, last April.

“Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful,” she wrote. “My lower back throbbed; my ­shoulders—even my wrists—hurt. I didn’t have an appetite. I would go two days without a bite of food, and you know how big of a deal food is for me.”





Teigen would only leave the house to go to the studio, and she rarely left the couch.

“Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed,” she continued. “John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying.”

Teigen said in the essay that she decided to speak up so people know having PPD and anxiety can happen to anybody and that no one should feel embarrassed or alone. She added that she was a much different person when she was writing the essay in February, as at the time she was a month into taking an antidepressant to treat the anxiety and planning on seeing a therapist.

“Like anyone, with PPD or without, I have really good days and bad days. I will say, though, right now, all of the really bad days—the days that used to be all my days—are gone.”