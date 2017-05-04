Chrissy Teigen placed President Trump as the cause for a medical crisis and said it’s time for him to pay up

Chrissy Teigen lives for Twitter. And the outspoken model, wife of John Legend and mother of the cutest baby Luna has no problem getting political online, especially when it involves President Trump.

Teigen, who is by no means a Trump supporter, tweeted out a different kind of criticism on Wednesday. The model blamed her “crippling anxiety” on the president’s behavior in office:

so fucking tired of this manically insane, incompetent president and this dumpster fire administration I'm gonna have to go on another med — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

that is not a joke. I think I need to either up my dosage or talk to my doctor to "see what works for me" when the world explodes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

Seriously.

Today I had a tooth shaved down because crippling anxiety makes me grind and rock my teeth on one side. I blame trump. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

RELATED: The silly bloopers from Chrissy Teigen’s new Smirnoff ad remind us why we love her so much





Teigen suggested Trump pay her bills for being the cause of her medical issue:

I also had Botox in my jaw muscle to relieve tension from constantly clinching. I was not like this before. Pay my bill, POS POTUS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

But regardless of whether or not he decides to help out, Teigen let followers know that she was feeling a bit of relief:

Politics aside, I feel relief for the first time in many months. It really works. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

RELATED: After learning that a fan needed help paying for her beauty school tuition, Chrissy Teigen saved the day

One Twitter user jokingly suggested that she purchase a mouth guard. Teigen let her know that she’s already tried: