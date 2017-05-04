Chrissy Teigen placed President Trump as the cause for a medical crisis and said it’s time for him to pay up

Chrissy Teigen lives for Twitter. And the outspoken model, wife of John Legend and mother of the cutest baby Luna has no problem getting political online, especially when it involves President Trump.
Teigen, who is by no means a Trump supporter, tweeted out a different kind of criticism on Wednesday. The model blamed her “crippling anxiety” on the president’s behavior in office:
Seriously.
Teigen suggested Trump pay her bills for being the cause of her medical issue:
But regardless of whether or not he decides to help out, Teigen let followers know that she was feeling a bit of relief:
One Twitter user jokingly suggested that she purchase a mouth guard. Teigen let her know that she’s already tried: