Christie Brinkley proves age ain’t nothing but at number by posing for a sexy photo shoot with her daughters

Christie Brinkley still has it at age 63!

The model posed for her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1979. By the looks of these latest images, not much has changed for her.

In the new pictures, Brinkley poses with her daughters — Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18 — for the magazine, which hits stands on Feb. 15.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’” she confessed to PEOPLE about the issue. “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”





RELATED: Alan Thicke’s youngest son Carter admits that his father’s sudden death still has not “set in”

The women look gorgeous in coordinating black swimsuits while posing on the beaches of Turks and Caicos. Brinkley stuns in the photos, but admitted to having her own set of insecurities.

"This is a real full circle moment for me," @christiebrinkley said through tears on set. "I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment." A photo posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:44am PST

“In a country that’s very ageist, people love to put you in little boxes,” she said. “Women feel very limited by their numbers. On a personal level, I thought, if I can pull this off, I think it will help redefine those numbers and remove some of the fear of aging.”

Brinkley shared her own sneak peek of the photos on her personal Instagram page earlier this week.

“Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let’s not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface,” she wrote. “and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!”

Gorgeous!