To mark the 25 years since the late, great Whitney Houston wowed music fans with her take on Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” and stunned film critics everywhere with her brilliant performance alongside Hollywood icon Kevin Costner in “The Bodyguard,” pop star Christina Aguilera took to the stage to pay tribute to Houston at the 2017 AMAs in Los Angeles.





After being introduced Oscar winning actress Viola Davis, Aguilera sang a medley of Houston’s hit songs, “I Will Always Love You,” I Have Nothing” “Run to You” and “I’m Every Woman.”

The rendition earned a standing ovation and had many audience members inside the Microsoft Theater singing along to the Whitney Houston classics, but the reaction from viewers at home was less enthusiastic, with many social media users criticizing the performance.

Tara Setmayer appeared said Christina just “didn’t measure up.”

Sooo, I’ve been a #WhitneyHouston super fan since I was 10. She’s an icon. “TheVoice” There are only a few ppl on the planet who could do a tribute to her justice & unfortunately #ChristinaAguilera didn’t measure up 2nite. Her voice wasn’t up to the task 👎🤨#WHITNEYxCHISTINA — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) November 20, 2017

“Don’t ever ask me to watch a music award show again,” comedian Paul Mooney wrote. “That child called herself trying on Whitney Houston?”

Don't ever ask me to watch a music award show again.. That child called herself trying on Whitney Houston? Horrible, I want to see The Boss Ross now, who are these people bouncing around, no black singers? Blacks on commercials not center stage?. — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) November 20, 2017

Journalist Clare O’Connor respected Aguilera’s effort, but acknowledged that nobody can ever compare to the real Whitney.

No shade whatsoever to Christina Aguilera bc my girl can SING but any dedication whatsoever to Whitney Houston shows that *no one* can really do her justice. 😶#AMAs — Clare O'Connor (@Clare_OC) November 20, 2017

“All respect to Xtina, but whenever someone sings Whitney, I’m reminded no one will ever replace that voice, radio host Bradley Traynor told his followers. “Ever.”

All respect to Xtina, but whenever someone sings Whitney, I️’m reminded no one will ever replace that voice. Ever. #AMAs — Bradley Traynor (@bradleytraynor) November 20, 2017

Some people were way less polite:

“That was such an offensive monstrosity and I hope you plan on apologizing for disrespecting a legend like that,” said one particularly aggrieved Twitter user. “You know you had NO BUSINESS SINGING WHITNEY. You literally yell like a goat. Omg.”

That was such an offensive monstrosity and I hope you plan on apologizing for disrespecting a legend like that. You know you had NO BUSINESS SINGING WHITNEY. You literally yell like a goat. Omg. @xtina — Sully's Mom Has a Name. (@BtSquared2) November 20, 2017

Not all of the feedback from viewers at home was negative, though. Many agreed with the live audience:

My god. You people over exaggerate shit to death. Christina wasn’t bad. She is no Whitney, but then Whitney was a one of kind voice. Christina too. Sit the 🖕🏼 down and enjoy the show. — La Femme Italienne (@yolandavassallo) November 20, 2017

Christina Aquilera nailed it tonight on the tribute to the late and great Whitney Houston! @xtina #ama! — Cynthia Boccio (@Cynthia__NY) November 20, 2017

“The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album” was originally in released in 1992 and sold 45 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling soundtrack album of all time.

Whitney Houston passed away on Feb. 11, 2012.