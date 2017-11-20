To mark the 25 years since the late, great Whitney Houston wowed music fans with her take on Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” and stunned film critics everywhere with her brilliant performance alongside Hollywood icon Kevin Costner in “The Bodyguard,” pop star Christina Aguilera took to the stage to pay tribute to Houston at the 2017 AMAs in Los Angeles.
After being introduced Oscar winning actress Viola Davis, Aguilera sang a medley of Houston’s hit songs, “I Will Always Love You,” I Have Nothing” “Run to You” and “I’m Every Woman.”
The rendition earned a standing ovation and had many audience members inside the Microsoft Theater singing along to the Whitney Houston classics, but the reaction from viewers at home was less enthusiastic, with many social media users criticizing the performance.
Tara Setmayer appeared said Christina just “didn’t measure up.”
“Don’t ever ask me to watch a music award show again,” comedian Paul Mooney wrote. “That child called herself trying on Whitney Houston?”
Journalist Clare O’Connor respected Aguilera’s effort, but acknowledged that nobody can ever compare to the real Whitney.
“All respect to Xtina, but whenever someone sings Whitney, I’m reminded no one will ever replace that voice, radio host Bradley Traynor told his followers. “Ever.”
Some people were way less polite:
“That was such an offensive monstrosity and I hope you plan on apologizing for disrespecting a legend like that,” said one particularly aggrieved Twitter user. “You know you had NO BUSINESS SINGING WHITNEY. You literally yell like a goat. Omg.”
Not all of the feedback from viewers at home was negative, though. Many agreed with the live audience:
“The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album” was originally in released in 1992 and sold 45 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling soundtrack album of all time.
Whitney Houston passed away on Feb. 11, 2012.